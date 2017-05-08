Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct ups stake in Debenhams

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct has again upped its stake in department store chain Debenhams.

A stock exchange announcement this morning showed that Sports Direct has raised its interest in Debenhams from 16.09 per cent to 17.08 per cent in the latest in a series of increases.

Ashley’s intentions in upping his firm’s holding have been the subject of speculation, although few expect a takeover offer to be launched.

• READ MORE: Jobs at risk as Debenhams plans warehouse closures

Sports Direct has in the past said that it simply wants to be a “supportive stakeholder” in Debenhams, and to create value in the interests of both the firms’ shareholders.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

The retailer began building its stake in Debenhams in 2014 and last made a raid on its shares in March. It has built its position through a combination of share options and contracts for differences.

Newcastle United owner Ashley has a history of building up positions in rival retailers, having previously bought stakes in JD Sports and privately-owned House of Fraser.

• READ MORE: Mike Ashley ruffles feathers with lingerie takeover

Sports Direct also snapped up an 11 per cent stake in French Connection earlier this year, raising fresh questions over the chain’s future.

Ashley, who came under fire from MPs over “Victorian” working conditions at the firm’s warehouse in Derbyshire last year, has been a busy man recently.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The tycoon has announced the appointment of Sports Direct’s first employees’ representative, who will attend board meetings following the uproar over working conditions, as well as becoming embroiled in a war of words with shareholder advisory group Pirc over executive pay.

Last week Sports Direct’s sole female board member Claire Jenkins quit the firm, with reports suggesting she was frustrated over her lack of influence on the direction of the retailer.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook