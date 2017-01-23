McDonald’s sees sales increase despite home market slump

Global like-for-like sales at fast food giant McDonald’s lifted 2.7 per cent as growth overseas offset a drop in the US.

The world’s biggest burger chain attributed the decline at home to a tough comparison with the same quarter a year earlier, when it launched its all-day breakfast menu.

However, the results illustrate the challenges for the firm in its push to revitalise its image while facing broader industry challenges, including supermarkets and convenience stores selling more prepared foods.

