McColl’s profits fall after Co-op stores acquisition

Profits at convenience store chain McColl’s were almost cut in half after it took a hit from its acquisition of 298 Co-op branches, despite warm weather boosting sales.

The group, which owns the Glasgow-based RS McColl chain of shops, said pre-tax profits fell from £8.2 million to £4.5m in the first half of the year after it booked £2.3m in exceptional costs linked to the Co-op deal.

We have traded well in a challenging environment Jonathan Miller

But revenues rose 7.6 per cent to £504.8m in the six months to 28 May, with like-for-like sales growing 0.2 per cent.

In the second quarter, comparable sales increased 1.4 per cent, supported by “favourable weather and our evolving mix of growth products”.

Chief executive Jonathan Miller said: “I am encouraged by the performance we have delivered over the first half of the year as our business has continued to gain momentum.

“We have traded well in a challenging environment, and also benefited from the recent hot weather, which has helped to drive sales in key growth categories including grocery and alcohol.

“We are delighted to have completed the integration of the acquired stores, on time and on budget.”

Analysts believe the Co-op deal has the potential to drive a surge in earnings at McColl’s, but the grocery sector is in flux, with a number of bigger players attempting to consolidate.

Tesco is attempting a £3.7 billion merger with Booker and a mooted attempt by Sainsbury’s to acquire Nisa is also thought to be on the cards.

Miller added: “As the wider convenience and wholesale sector evolves and continues to grow, McColl’s is in a strong position to benefit.

“We remain confident that our standing as a leading neighbourhood retailer will allow us to continue to achieve further progress against our strategy and deliver sustainable returns for shareholders.”

