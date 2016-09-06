Master distiller Richard Paterson toasts 50-year career

Richard Paterson, master distiller for Alness-based scotch whisky brand Dalmore, is set to celebrate 50 years in the industry with a series of global tasting events.

Paterson is nicknamed by colleagues as “The Nose” for his ability to identify whisky through smell. Distillery owner Whyte & Mackay has created a film to celebrate Paterson’s work in the industry and his contribution to the development of the Dalmore brand over his five decades with the business.

“The past 50 years have flown by and I am so proud of what I have achieved in the industry,” Paterson said.

“My time with The Dalmore has provided me with some of my fondest moments. The chance to create and work with the world’s oldest and rarest malts has been an absolute privilege and I’m forever grateful that I’ve been able to share these treasures with fellow whisky lovers across the world.

“The next 18 months are shaping up to be among my best yet. I enjoy meeting people who have a passion for whisky and I’m relishing the chance to share my celebration with connoisseurs from across the world.”

