Marks & Spencer sees clothing sales return to growth

Marks & Spencer has revealed a return to sales growth in its embattled clothing arm for the first time in nearly two years thanks to an overhaul of its ranges and the timing of Christmas.

The retail bellwether said like-for-like sales in its clothing and home division rose 2.3 per cent in the 13 weeks to 31 December – the first growth since the January to March quarter in 2015.

I am pleased with the customer response we have seen to our changes Steve Rowe

Chief executive Steve Rowe said “better ranges, better availability and better prices” helped sales recover, but the hike also came after a dismal performance a year earlier and it was boosted by an extra five trading days over the festive season.

READ MORE: Scottish Marks & Spencer stores at risk of closure

M&S also posted a 0.6 per cent rise in like-for-like sales across its food halls over the festive quarter.

But the group said around 1.5 per cent of the total clothing and home sales uplift came from the extra trading days, which also boosted food sales by about 0.3 per cent.

It cautioned over a knock-on hit to fourth-quarter figures due to the timing of sales as well as a later Easter this year.

Rowe said the group’s clothing turnaround came as it battled against a “difficult marketplace”.

M&S has been revamping its clothing offer, cutting everyday prices for nearly a third of its ranges, and increasing staff numbers on the shop floor.

Rowe said: “I am pleased with the customer response we have seen to the changes we are making in line with our plan for the business.”

He added the group would plough on with its restructure plans “against the background of uncertain consumer confidence”.

M&S announced plans in November to close about 30 UK stores and convert 45 more into food-only shops, while also announcing a retreat from a raft of international markets.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook