Makeover in store for Livingston’s The Centre shopping mall

Hines, the international property firm, has started work on a seven-figure refurbishment of part of Livingston’s The Centre shopping complex.

The project in Phase 1 of the mall will include new entrance doors, ceilings, energy efficient lighting, new “contemporary” seating areas and improved wi-fi.

Work on the £1.8 million refurbishment is expected to reach completion by December and will take place outside trading hours to allow retailers to trade as normal and ensure minimum disruption for customers.

Sharon Bloodworth, director of shopping centre asset management for Hines UK, said: “The £1.8m revamp of Phase 1, built in 1976, includes refreshing and modernising the interior of this area of the shopping centre to bring it into line with the newer parts of the centre.”

In addition to the refurbishment, The Centre is gaining a number of new store openings, including a recently launched Greggs outlet.

Capital development bags another eatery

A major leisure and office regeneration scheme in the heart of Edinburgh is now fully let after another restaurant operator agreed to take space.

Gaucho, the Argentine steak-house business, will open an outlet at the St Andrew Square development later this year. It will mark the group’s first site in Scotland.

The £90 million development by Standard Life Aberdeen and Peveril Securities is fully let with five restaurants, one office HQ and a major retailer on board.

Gaucho will join The Ivy, Dishoom, The Refinery and Vapiano as the scheme’s food offerings.

Ralph Jones, managing director of Peveril, said: “As work draws to a close on the development, Gaucho joins an impressive collection of restaurants and is the last piece of the jigsaw on the south side of the square. What used to be an unloved, half-empty street is now a flourishing desirable destination.”

