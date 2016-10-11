Mackie’s to serve up flagship Aberdeen ice cream parlour

Ice cream maker Mackie’s has unveiled plans to create flagship parlour and coffee shop at Aberdeen’s £107 million Marischal Square development.

The family-owned Aberdeenshire firm has signed a 15-year lease at the city centre project, where it is set to join other tenants including All Bar One and Marriott Hotels.

Planned to open next summer, the venture will offer more than 30 flavours of ice cream, along with a range of chocolate produced at the family farm’s £600,000 factory near Inverurie.

Marketing director Karin Mackie said: “The last few years have seen us travel around the UK and further afield, including Italy and the US, to sample and experience some of the world’s best ice cream parlours and gelateria chocolatiers – and we are looking forward to bringing all we have learned to Aberdeen.

“We are proud of our North-east heritage and we will work hard to make this a real positive addition to the centre of Aberdeen. We are very much viewing this as the next chapter for the business and want to create the flagship branch in our home city.”

The Marischal Square development is led by urban regeneration specialist Muse Developments alongside Aberdeen City Council and is fully funded by Aviva Investors. The construction phase will support up to 300 jobs, with the potential for 1,500 jobs when fully occupied.

Along with restaurants and cafes, the scheme will include two office buildings spanning 173,500 square feet and a 126-room Residence Inn by Marriott.

Steve Turner, regional director for Scotland at Muse Developments, said: “The ambition from day one was to make Marischal Square work for all involved and deliver a transformational development which would provide significant employment and business opportunities for this vital city centre area.”

