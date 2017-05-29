Lot of bottle from brewer West as new beer unveiled

Glasgow brewery West has launched a bottled beer that pays homage to its founder Petra Wetzel’s childhood in rural Franconia, Germany.

The Bavarian-style wheat beer, Heidi-Weisse, also shares a name with the original brewery dog and is brewed in Glasgow.

West said it will be available both in the on- and off-trade, will go on sale in Scotland before being rolled out across the UK, and is a brand extension of the brewery’s draught Hefeweizen.

Wetzel said fans of the latter had been keen for it to be available in bottles, “but there was limited availability to realise this, given the limited capacity of our original brewery on Glasgow Green”.

She added: “But, following last year’s £5 million investment in our brewery, which multiplied our production capacity ten-fold, we are now able to offer Hefeweizen in bottles under the new Heidi-Weisse label.

“We don’t usually call ourselves ‘craft’ brewers; but Heidi-Weisse really is a hand-crafted beer.”

