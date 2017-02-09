Loch Lomond’s whisky travel range takes off at Glasgow

Distiller Loch Lomond Group has launched its “global travel retail” (GTR) range of whiskies at Glasgow Airport.

The firm, which owns the Loch Lomond whisky brand, among others, said the range features new one-litre bottles and “premium packaging”.

World Duty Free’s Glasgow Airport store is the first stop in an ambitious roll-out of the bespoke GTR range, which will launch in Nordic markets later this month.

Canada and the US are also set to offer the new line-up. Loch Lomond’s other brands include Glen’s Vodka.

André de Almeida, managing director of GTR at Loch Lomond Group, said: “We’ve been keen to introduce a global travel retail range for some time now following increased demand.”

