Lidl launches first Scottish ‘craft beer festival’

Lidl today joined the Scottish craft beer bandwagon by launching its first “festival” in conjunction with 13 brewers.

The discount grocer said the deals would be worth more than £130,000 for the brewers involved – Barney’s Beer, Drygate Brewing, Fierce Beer, Fyne Ales, Harviestoun Brewery, Jaw Brew, Loch Lomond Brewery, Orkney Brewery, St Andrews Brewing Company, Stewart Brewing, Tempest Brew Co, Windswept Brewing Co and WooHa Brewing.

Lidl’s “Isle of Ale” event will run across all 94 of its stores north of the Border “for a limited time only”.

The German-owned chain currently stocks about 300 Scottish products and has pledged to increase this number by 25 per cent this year.

Paul McQuade, head of buying for Lidl in Scotland, said: “The Scottish craft beer industry is continuing to grow and we are proud to be working with some of the best breweries in Scotland.”

