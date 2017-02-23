Lidl jobs boost in store as Eurocentral hub approved

Supermarket chain Lidl has been given the green light to develop its new regional distribution centre (RDC) at Eurocentral off the M8.

North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee has granted planning permission for the multi-million pound project, which will see the retailer create up to 360 jobs.

Lidl said construction work is set to begin on the 58,000 square metre RDC within six months as it prepares to relocate some 400 staff from its existing Livingston warehouse, which it has outgrown.

The group had earlier proposed building a new facility in Armadale, but said in August that it had exchanged contracts with Scottish Enterprise to secure the North Lanarkshire site.

Ross Millar, managing director for Lidl in Scotland, said: “We have worked very closely with North Lanarkshire Council since 2016 and are greatly encouraged by the committee’s decision at today’s committee meeting.

“Our new RDC not only signifies an investment in our own infrastructure and workforce, but also highlights our wider ambitions within Scotland as Lidl UK continues to experience incredible growth.”

