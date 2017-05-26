Legal challenge dropped over Cumbernauld retail park

The developers of a proposed retail park in Cumbernauld are able to press ahead with their plans after a legal challenge was dropped.

L&S Broadwood, which is behind the £20 million development in Westfield, reached an agreement with the owners of Cumbernauld Town Centre and the Antonine Centre, who had objected to North Lanarkshire Council’s decision to grant the site planning permission.

The project had consequently been on hold for the past six months, but L&S Broadwood can now pursue its plans to bring the likes of M&S Simply Food, Aldi and Home Bargain to the venture, creating 200 full-time jobs.

Bryan Wilson, development director with L&S Broadwood, said the company was “absolutely delighted” to have reached the agreement, and will now focus on letting the remaining retail units.

“We hope to have Westfield up and running by mid to late summer next year,” Wilson added.

