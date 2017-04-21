Keith Brewery launches record-breaking Snake Venom beer

Craft brewer Keith Brewery has launched what is claimed to be the world’s strongest fortified beer – 67.5 per cent ABV Snake Venom – in the UK market.

The firm is hoping to build on the success Snake Venom has had in export markets such as China. The beer is one of the micro-brewery’s most popular tipples and comes with a letter of authentication from the brewery, advising the purchaser to drink responsibly.

Under the guidance of master brewer Tony Kotronis, Keith Brewery – launched in 2013 under the Brewmeister name – produces a stable of beers and ales.

Kotronis said: “Snake Venom may be the strongest fortified beer in the world. But it’s meant to be savoured as you would a fine whisky. We are really excited to bring it to the British market.”

