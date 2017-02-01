Just the tonic for relaunched Bon Accord brand

Bon Accord, the iconic soft drink brand, has been revived and is launching a new tonic water to the market.

The company – brought back to life last year by Karen Knowles, the great, great granddaughter of the founder, and her business partner Nathan Burrough – has reformatted its tonic water size to meet demand from on-trade and consumers.

The initial run of 200ml bottles will see the firm make enough tonic water for 30,000 G&Ts. The original Bon Accord business was founded in 1909 but stopped manufacturing soft drinks in 2000.

Director Burrough said the smaller format tonic water was the way forward for the business.

“The gin market is booming in Scotland and working in collaboration with some of Scotland’s top gin bars, we are now ready to release our new tonic water.

“We have listened to industry leaders and reformatted our tonic water to suit the on-trade market. It was important for us to work closely with those who have real insight into the industry.

“As a Scottish business, we are eager to support Scottish gin distillers with a tonic water that showcases the amazing Scottish gins on the market.”

James Sutherland, owner of Edinburgh gin bar 56 North, added: “As Scotland’s original gin bar we have been working with Bon Accord to support the evolution of their tonic water.”

