John Lewis hit with £36m bill for underpaid staff

Thousands of current and former John Lewis Partnership employees are to get a payout after the retail giant revealed a £36 million hit from falling foul of national minimum wage rules.

The group said it was in talks with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) after it emerged the company has been technically under-paying staff due to pay averaging.

We will make any retrospective payments required to current and former partners affected John Lewis

In its annual report, John Lewis announced that £36m has been set aside to cover potential back payments for the past six years, although the final cost is still unclear.

It stressed that the group’s hourly rates of pay have never been below the minimum wage, but the blunder came as a result of its practice of averaging pay out over a year to ensure workers are paid a consistent amount each month, which it now believes breaches national minimum wage rules.

John Lewis said: “This arrangement was implemented to support partners with a steady and reliable monthly income, but we now believe this arrangement may not meet the strict timing requirements for calculating compliance with the national minimum wage regulations.

“Once we have completed our detailed review, we will make any retrospective payments required to current and former partners affected.”

Sir Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, which also owns Waitrose, added: “Arrangements have already been made to make these payments and contact former partners.

“HMRC are aware and we intend to work with them in order to resolve some of the key points regarding the way the national minimum wage regulations apply to our pay arrangements and practices. We expect to do this as quickly as possible. However, it is likely these discussions will take some time to be completed.”

