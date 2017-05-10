Jeweller Laing to rebrand English and Welsh stores

Jewellery and diamond veteran Michael Laing is to rebrand his Parkhouse business in Hampshire and Cardiff.

Laing has also agreed terms to relocate the Hampshire operation to a £1 million store in Westquay Shopping Centre.

• READ MORE: Sparkling full-year numbers at Laing

The Parkhouse stores will be rebranded with the Laing logo and receive new interiors reflecting a “bolder, more contemporary yet timeless identity”.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Laing said: “We have built an enviable reputation in Scotland and owned the Parkhouse businesses for over 22 years. We now believe the time is right to position Laing nationally and we will be undertaking refurbishment work to our Cardiff store.

“We’re also delighted to announce plans to move our Southampton store to a new location in September.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Laing was founded in 1840 as a manufacturer and repairer of clocks. The company expanded into jewellery in 1850 and moved into retail in 1939. Michael Laing moved the firm to Edinburgh in 1978 and opened its current showroom on Frederick Street.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook