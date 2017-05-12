Jenners owner House of Fraser names new chief executive

Jenners owner House of Fraser has revealed the appointment of Alex Williamson as chief executive with effect from 31 July.

He succeeds Nigel Oddy and joins from prestigious sporting estate Goodwood where he has been chief executive since December 2012, having joined the firm in 2008 as chief financial officer. He has also worked for TUI Travel and EY.

• READ MORE: House of Fraser issues warning despite higher profit

Williamson said: “I am very pleased to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for House of Fraser, another great premium British brand.”

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Frank Slevin, executive chairman of House of Fraser, said the hire comes after it recently laid out its “vision for the future”, adding: “Alex is uniquely placed to execute our vision, and to contribute his extensive expertise of delivering compelling and engaging experiences for the customer.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Slevin continued: “Over the last two years, we have built a very strong management team, with particular expertise across the key disciplines in retail. This has enabled us to make an appointment that is a clear statement of the direction we intend to take, placing the customer at the centre of our business.”

House of Fraser has stores in Edinurgh and Glasgow, while Jenners has an outpost at Loch Lomond Shores along with its flagship branch in the capital.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook