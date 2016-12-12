Island biscuit firm mulls new products under M&S deal

A biscuit manufacturer based on the Isle of Mull is progressing its range of products for Marks & Spencer, having supplied the retailer since 2012.

Island Bakery is run by husband-and-wife team Joe and Dawn Reade, who have been baking since graduating from the University of Edinburgh.

Joe Reade told The Scotsman that the deal came on the back of its unique proposition to use a wood-fired oven and get all its energy from local sources, adding that the partnership has been “fantastic” for the firm, which started out in 1996 and now has 40 staff.

The bakery’s Christmas pudding chocolate biscuits are the latest offering in the tie-up, which takes up about a third of its activity and requires constant innovation to retain customer interest, he also said.

“We’re working on lots of new lines for next year already,” Reade said.

Looking ahead, the firm sees some challenges but is growing fast, increasing exports to key markets Germany, France and Holland.

