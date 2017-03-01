Irn-Bru maker vows to cut sugar across soft drinks

The maker of Irn-Bru today pledged to take further steps to reduce the sugar content across all of its soft drinks.

Cumbernauld-based AG Barr said that, by the autumn, more than 90 per cent of its brands would contain less than 5 grams of total sugar per 100 millilitres.

The group, which also produces Rubicon and Tizer, last month said that product launches including Irn-Bru XTRA – a no-added sugar variant of “Scotland’s other national drink” – had helped to add some sparkle to its sales as it grapples with a shift in consumer demand after the UK government announced plans for a sugar levy.

Barr chief executive Roger White said the firm will be tweaking its flagship Irn-Bru brand, which will see its sugar content reduced “in line with changing consumer tastes and preferences”.

He added: “Evidence shows that consumers want to reduce their sugar intake while still enjoying great tasting drinks. We’ve responded by significantly reducing sugar across our portfolio in recent years, through reformulation and innovation.

“Today’s announcement builds on this progress and we are now expanding our successful sugar reduction plans to include our iconic Irn-Bru brand. We’ve worked hard to deliver Irn-Bru’s unique great taste, using more of the secret Irn-Bru flavour essence, but with less sugar.

“We have been making some of the nation’s favourite soft drinks for over 100 years. We will continue to respond to our consumers and adapt to their changing preferences, offering great tasting products that are right for this generation of consumers and the next.”

