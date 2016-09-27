Irn-Bru maker to axe 90 jobs as sales lose fizz

The maker of Irn-Bru today said it would be cutting 90 jobs in an efficiency drive as it reported flat half-year profits.

Cumbernauld-based AG Barr, which also produces Rubicon, Strathmore water and Funkin cocktail mixers, said its “fit for the future” strategy will lead to a business-wide overhaul aimed at improving its “service, efficiency and speed to market”.

It said: “Our organisational restructure is likely to impact around 10 per cent of our total employee base, and as such around 90 job losses are possible across our commercial, supply chain and central functions. Subject to consultation, we expect that the majority of the changes will be implemented before the end of the current financial year.”

The shake-up will lead to one-off costs of about £4 million, but is expected to deliver ongoing annual savings of about £3m.

The move came as AG Barr said its pre-tax profits before one-off items came in at £17m for the six months to the end of July, against £16.9m for the same period last year.

Total revenues fell 3.6 per cent to £125.6m, down from £130.3m a year earlier, with like-for-like revenues – excluding its discontinued Orangina franchise – dipping 2.8 per cent.

Chief executive Roger White described the group’s performance as “solid” in the face of tough conditions for the soft drinks market, highlighting continued price deflation in the UK, a “challenging” environment for consumers and poor weather in the crucial early summer months.

But White said the firm had made good progress on a number of fronts, including the launch of a no-added sugar variant of “Scotland’s other national drink”, dubbed Irn-Bru XTRA.

He added: “We are beginning to see the benefits of our product development and innovation initiatives with both consumers and customers. Market conditions remain volatile and somewhat unpredictable however, assuming a strong trading performance in the key festive period, we remain on track to deliver profit before tax and exceptionals slightly ahead of last year.”

AG Barr also announced an interim dividend of 3.53p a share, to be paid on 21 October, an increase of 5 per cent on last year’s payout.

