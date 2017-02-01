Irn-Bru group’s sales boosted by sugar-free drinks

Soft drinks group AG Barr, owner of the Irn-Bru brand, today said it overcame “highly competitive” market conditions to turn in a stronger trading performance in the second half of its financial year.

The Cumbernauld-based firm, which also produces Strathmore water and Rubicon fruit juice, said revenues for the year ending 28 January will be about £257 million, helped by the launch of its no-added sugar variant of “Scotland’s other national drink”, dubbed Irn-Bru XTRA.

Although this would be slightly lower than the adjusted figure of £257.4m reported for the 53 weeks to 30 January 2016, Barr said that, on a like-for-like basis, revenue growth from its ongoing business would be about 1.5 per cent once the effects of the extra trading week last year and the discontinued Orangina franchise are taken into account.

Barr, headed by chief executive Roger White, said that the UK soft drinks market remains “highly competitive”, with overall volume growth of about 1.5 per cent in the 48 weeks to 1 January and sales value up 1 per cent.

But it added: “Our second-half trading performance strengthened, supported by successful product innovation, specifically through the launch of Irn-Bru XTRA and Rubicon Spring.

“We have maintained tight control of our costs and, in the final quarter, successfully implemented a company-wide re-organisation that has both enhanced our organisational capability and reduced our overhead base. The operating margin for the financial year remains in line with our expectations.”

In September, Barr announced plans to cut about 90 jobs, equivalent to a tenth of its workforce, as it revealed a fall in first-half sales.

Full-year results are due on 28 March, the group said today that “tight cost control” will help it meet its profit expectations, although it said that economic conditions are likely to remain “challenging” in the year ahead.

“However our strong and flexible business model, our differentiated brands and our well-invested asset base ensure we are well placed to continue to deliver long-term value to shareholders.”

Barr also said it was investing £10m in plastic bottles facilities at its Milton Keynes site, “building on our already well-invested asset base to further improve efficiency and flexibility”.

