Innis & Gunn rolling Beer Kitchen into St Andrews

Craft beer business Innis & Gunn is to open a third bar-come-restaurant, this time in the home of Scotland’s oldest university.

The launch of the St Andrews Beer Kitchen follows the opening of an inaugural site in Edinburgh last summer, which was followed with a second venue in Dundee earlier this year.

The latest establishment is due to open around the middle of next month and will be located at 80 North Street, a stone’s throw from the university campus.

Glasgow will lead the next wave of Beer Kitchens, with a further three locations planned for 2017, including the firm’s first international opening, in Toronto. Canada has long been Innis & Gunn’s most successful overseas market, with the Edinburgh-based brewer being the country’s best-selling British bottled beer brand since 2003.

Dougal Sharp, the company’s founder and master brewer, said: “We want our Beer Kitchens to be known as spaces where amazing beer and food can be enjoyed. It’s always rewarding to bring this to another town and I’m looking forward to giving St Andrews a new place to enjoy craft beer.”

The Fife town is already home to the St Andrews Brewing Company, with its popular brew-pub, and the nearby Eden Mill brewery and distillery venture.

