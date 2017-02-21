Innis & Gunn looks east with latest distribution deal

Craft brewer Innis & Gunn has signed a deal to distribute its beer to bars and retailers across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The agreement with Dxcel International will focus on the Edinburgh-based firm’s flagship Original beer and Ossian, a golden ale by Inveralmond Brewery, which was bought by Innis & Gunn in April last year.

The beer-maker, which was set up in 2003, said it would be enlisting the services of Shanghai-based Scotsman Alan Hepburn to work alongside Dxcel in supporting its sales and marketing plans.

Dougal Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: “Exports have always been very important to us since we started.

“We’ve seen our products do exceedingly well in Canada the US and Sweden and we thought it was about time we head into the largest beer market in the world.”

In 2015, Innis & Gunn sold more than 23 million bottles of beer globally. Its products are now available in 25 countries.

