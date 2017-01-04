Innis & Gunn launches booze-free beer for detox devotees

Craft brewer Innis & Gunn has produced a bespoke “detox” beer to help the two million Britons who are expected to be on a dry January after any festive excesses.

Called Innis & None, the 0.0 per cent pale ale contains vitamin C and ginseng to help boost the immune system and improve energy levels, as well as the plant-based guarana, said to aid weight loss.

The Edinburgh-based company said it was aimed at restoring “a healthier mind and body after a busy and boozy Christmas”.

Dougal Sharp, founder of Innis & Gunn, said: “Great beer does not necessarily have to contain alcohol. We approached brewing Innis & None using quality ingredients to produce a bold flavoursome taste.”

He added: “Taking the alcohol content down to zero is part of our belief that beer is for everyone, even those who don’t or can’t consume alcohol. I believe this pale ale stands up to the best of them. With the added vitamin C and ginseng, you’re now also getting a boost to the immune system for the New Year.”

