Innis & Gunn in stout tie-up with Irish distiller

Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn has launched a limited edition stout in a tie-up with Irish distiller Teeling Whiskey.

Called Kith & Kinn, Innis & Gunn’s 5.8 per cent ABV beer is aged in barrels used to produce Teeling’s whiskey with hints of dark chocolate, coffee and treacle, as well vanilla and spice.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

More than 130,000 bottles of the limited edition have been produced and the barrels used in the ageing process will now be used to create a stout-finished whiskey, which Teeling plans to release in the spring.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook