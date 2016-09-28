Hunter Boot on sound footing as sales jump

Wellington company Hunter Boot has overcome challenging conditions in the retail market as it revealed that sales jumped by almost a fifth in 2015.

The Edinburgh-based firm said revenues grew to £113.7 million from £95.7m in the year, with a year-on-year increase of 33 per cent in North America.

However, total adjusted core earnings slid to £14.1m, from £15.6m in 2014, which it said was in line with expectations.

The company, which was founded in 1856, said that during the year it had invested “significantly” in progressing as a global lifestyle brand.

Chief executive Vincent Wauters, who took on the role in March, replacing James Seuss, said Hunter has experienced “particularly encouraging” growth in the last three years as it pursues this ambition.

He added: “The brand segmentation strategy and investment into expanding the product offering has been particularly valuable, with new styles in footwear, outerwear and accessories performing well. Our second global flagship in Tokyo opened in March 2016 and initial sales have been very positive as we develop Hunter Japan.”

Wauters also said the firm recognises that this year has “presented a challenging retail environment in general, particularly in North America” but he pointed out efforts to grow the Hunter team.

He continued: “The measures we have put in place in 2016 will put us in a strong position going into 2017, as we continue to grow and realise the brand’s true potential.”

Hunter was established by American entrepreneur Henry Lee Norris, who on arriving in Scotland founded what was then the North British Rubber Company, harnessing the newly patented vulcanisation process to create durable rubber products.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook