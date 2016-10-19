Hotel Chocolat profits sweetened by ‘hedonistic’ demand

Consumer demand for “hedonistic chocolate” has helped drive up sales and profits at Hotel Chocolat, with the firm gearing up for its best ever Christmas.

The luxury chocolate chain said sales rose 12 per cent to £91.1 million in the year to 26 June, with pre-tax profits rising to £8.2m, up from £2.9m a year earlier.

The group, which floated on London’s Alternative Investment Market in May, added that sweet treats made with less sugar were also proving popular.

“We see an increasing trend that consumers want uncompromisingly delicious and hedonistic chocolate that’s also made with responsible amounts of sugar,” Hotel Chocolat said.

Founded in 1993, the firm runs 83 stores, having opened seven outlets during the year, including at the Braehead shopping centre near Glasgow. It also has branches in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre.

Co-founder and chief executive Angus Thirlwell said: “Our plans for the peak winter season are well set and I am confident that our Christmas ranges will be our best ever, as customers continue to appreciate our ‘more cocoa, less sugar’ approach throughout all our categories.”

