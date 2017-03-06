Hong Kong expansion for Lost Distillery Scotch brand

Ayrshire-based boutique whisky producer The Lost Distillery Company has launched its award-winning range in Hong Kong and Macau.

The formal relationship with distributor Adega Royale takes the group’s modern day interpretations of spirits from lost distilleries such as Auchnagie, Towiemore, Jericho and Lossit to Hong Kong and Macau for the first time.

READ MORE: The Lost Distillery Co finds new home in Ayrshire

“Adega Royale’s appointment is a key move for us in building brand awareness with Scotch aficionados across Asia, as we continue to grow our global whisky business from East Ayrshire,” Scott Watson, co-founder of The Lost Distillery Company, said.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Developed for nearly 10 years and then launched internationally in 2013, The Lost Distillery Company is now available in almost 50 markets worldwide.

The company is based at The Great Steward of Scotland’s Dumfries House in Ayrshire, one of Scotland’s finest stately homes.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook