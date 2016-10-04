Healthy eating range helps boost sales at Greggs

Salads and yoghurts helped boost sales at Greggs in the third quarter, with the bakery chain continuing to benefit from a wider range of healthy eating options.

Like-for-like sales rose 2.8 per cent in the 13 weeks to 1 October, with the firm – known for its sausage rolls – flagging the strong performance of its “Balanced Choice” and breakfast products over the summer months.

In today’s trading update, the firm said: “Greggs continued to trade in line with our expectations in the third quarter.

“The popularity of our summer menu including an extended range of Balanced Choice salads and yoghurts supported sales growth in the period. We also saw continued strong growth at breakfast time, helped by our strong coffee offer and value deals.”

So far this year, like-for-like sales are up 3.4 per cent. The company added that it was on track to open between 140 and 150 shops but close up to 80, giving it a net increase of about 70.

Looking ahead, the group said that lower-calorie bakes and soups will feature on its autumn and winter menu, along with a range of new snacks with gluten-free options. Chipotle pulled beef, fiery pulled chicken and onion bhaji burritos will also be available.

“Given trading to date and the outlook, our expectations for the full-year outturn remain unchanged,” said Greggs, which has more than 1,700 outlets.

“As we look to next year, whilst we anticipate some general industry-wide cost pressures, we expect to make further progress against our strategic plan.”

