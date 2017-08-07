H&M set to open flagship branch in Glasgow next week

Fashion retailer H&M is poised to open the doors of a ‘flagship’ branch in Glasgow city centre next week.

The Swedish chain said the store, at 185 Buchanan Street, will span more than 4,600 square metres when it opens on Thursday 17 August.

To mark the launch, New York Brass Band will perform for shoppers ahead of the doors opening at 11am. The first 500 customers in the queue will receive goodie bags and a 25 per cent discount wristband that can be redeemed against a single purchase that day. Those spending more than £30 will also be offered a free manicure.

Carlos Duarte, the retailer’s country manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “With all H&M concepts available, including our ever expansive Home collection, we are confident that our new Glasgow store will provide our customers with an excellent shopping experience.”

H&M first came to these shores in 1976 and now has more than 260 outlets across the UK and Ireland.

