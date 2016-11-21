Green distillery toasts high demand for spirit

A distillery that claims to be the greenest in Scotland said pre-orders for its first release have come in at three times the amount produced despite the spirit being too young to be called whisky.

Independent bottler and distiller Adelphi said it had decided to release its Ardnamurchan Spirit 2016 AD due in part to high interest.

Adelphi's Ardnamurchan Spirit 2016 AD. Picture: Contributed

Alex Bruce, managing director of Adelphi and the Ardnamurchan Distillery, said: “Prior to launch we contacted our UK and international agents and distributors to gauge interest and take pre-orders.”

He said it became apparent that demand for the drink was “exceptionally” high, adding. “We’ve produced 2,500 bottles but we could have easily sold three times that amount. Pre-orders were 7,500 at the last count”

The spirit is the first to be released from Adelphi’s west coast Ardnamurchan Distillery, which opened in 2014, and Bruce said the move “signalled a new phase in the company’s long history”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook