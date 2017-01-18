Search

Graham’s targets fitness fans with protein-packed snack

Graham's managing director Robert Graham said its new product was 'perfect' for health-conscious consumers. Picture: Chris Watt

Graham’s The Family Dairy has secured supermarket shelf space for its latest product, a protein-packed snack aimed at health-conscious consumers.

The Bridge of Allan-based firm said that Protein 22, which will be stocked by retailers Scotmid, Home Bargains and Sainsbury’s, is made from quark – a type of fat-free soft cheese that is particularly popular in Germany.

The yoghurt-like product, available in blueberry, peach, raspberry and strawberry flavours, contains 22 grams of protein per pot, which managing director Robert Graham said made it “perfect” for those following a healthy diet.

He added: “Taste tests have proved that our product is creamier, more fruity and flavourful than competitor protein products. Our research has also shown us that there’s a demand for this kind of dairy product amongst consumers and we look forward to hearing feedback on our exciting new range.”

