Gluten-free brewer toasts deal with food service group

Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewery, the UK’s first dedicated gluten-free beer-maker, is cheering a “transformational” contract to supply a major food service business across the UK.

The microbrewery will ­initially supply three Bidvest Foodservice depots – in ­Edinburgh, Reading and Wakefield – from next month. Bidvest will then look to extend the products to all 22 of its UK sites.

This is a huge coup for us Kieran Middleton

Bellfield is looking to tap into strong growth in the “free-from” food and drink sector. Its beers will complement the craft beer range that Bidvest already offers to thousands of pubs and restaurant customers across the UK.

The tie-up with the food service heavyweight follows a successful year for the fledgling brewery, which secured a number of UK-wide distributors over the summer.

Kieran Middleton, Bellfield brewer and head of business development, said: “This is a huge coup for us, coming just seven months after we first launched our beers and a great vote of confidence in the quality and appeal of our beers from a major industry player.

“The partnership has the potential to literally transform our business and we’re looking forward to many more consumers across the UK being able to enjoy great tasting gluten-free beer that’s brewed with great passion and dedication.”

Bellfield is understood to be the first entirely gluten-free craft brewery to make all its products in the UK. Produced in small batches, the beers are accredited by Coeliac UK and carry the “crossed grain” symbol.

Speaking on behalf of Bidvest Foodservice, Katie Sillars, business development manager Scotland, said: “Being able to offer our customers something that is aligned to our industry trends and customer demands is really important to us.

“We are working hard to grow our Scottish food and drink range and we’ve observed a huge growth within Scottish craft beer as well as the market for gluten-free products. With that we are delighted to be able to offer Bellfield’s gluten-free, locally produced ales.”

