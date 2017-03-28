Glasgow’s St Enoch in £1.5m revamp of food offering

Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre is cooking up growth plans with a £1.5 million investment in its food court.

The shopping complex, which is famous for its vast glass roof, will offer increased seating and an “enhanced dining experience”.

It also incorporates a wider variety of seating, USB charging points that will enable shoppers to take full advantage of the centre’s free wi-fi and an upgraded children’s play area, which is due to be completed by the end of April and includes a buggy park and “interactive play equipment”.

St Enoch general manager Anne Ledgerwood said: “Today’s shoppers are looking for comfort as well as convenience, especially as dining out continues to play an increasingly important role in the retail experience.”

