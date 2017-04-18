Glasgow Fort hails jobs boost with new store arrivals

Glasgow Fort has announced a boost to its store range, with new arrivals expected to provide more than 150 additional jobs.

The shopping and leisure hub said owner British Land and Hercules Unit Trust has signed up names including Superdry, Pret a Manger and Paperchase, all set to open this year.

Meanwhile, various retailers including Mamas & Papas, Nando’s and JD Sports are to expand their stores.

Centre director Phil Goodman said: “This is a very exciting time at Glasgow Fort and we are delighted to be building upon our already strong retail and leisure offering for our customers.

“We are confident these new brands will be very welcome additions for fashion, food and fun fans.”

Mamas & Papas, Smiggle and Superdry plan to open their doors before the end of this month.

