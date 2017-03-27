Glasgow brewer turns leftover bread into beer

A Glasgow-based craft brewer has launched what is being described as Scotland’s first beer to be made from leftover bread.

Jaw Brew teamed up with baker Aulds to use unsold morning rolls in the creation of its Hardtack 2.2 per cent blonde beer, in a move aimed at reducing food waste in Glasgow.

The collaboration was fostered by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and Zero Waste Scotland as part of an effort to create a “circular economy”, whereby raw materials can be recycled or upgraded to cut waste.

While the majority of Aulds’ unsold morning rolls are given to food banks at the end of each day, the remainder is given to Jaw Brew to make sure any waste is recycled.

Jaw Brew owner Mark Hazell said: “We were delighted to partner with Aulds to produce a sensational beer which is also helpful to the environment and fits well with Jaw Brew’s ethos.

“We have had a lot of interest from specialist beer shops, as well as local golf and rugby clubs that are keen to offer a low-alcohol alternative to the current on-sale market.”

