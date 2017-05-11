Gin-makers raise a glass to £800,000 deals with Asda

A group of Scottish gin firms has launched five products at Asda in contracts amounting to £800,000.

The offerings from Eden Mill, Pickering’s, Porter’s and Ginerosity came via the retailer’s work with the Craft Beer Clan of Scotland, and includes two new products from Eden Mill.

Heather Turnbull, regional buyer for Asda Scotland, said gin continues to perform well in Scotland “and it’s clear that consumers’ taste palates are continuing to crave these original flavours”.

Craft Beer Clan director Chris Miller added: “The sprit sector, particularly gin, is renowned for its collaborations, so to be able to bring so many new brand listings to the supermarket stores across Scotland has been a great opportunity.”

