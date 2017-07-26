Gin-maker Eden Mill strikes deal to supply Aldi stores

Eden Mill, the St Andrews-based distillery and brewery, has crafted a £1.1 million deal to supply Aldi stores in Scotland with a range of bespoke botanical gins and pre-mixed cocktails.

Three varieties of the firm’s Botanical Project range will be available to shoppers – Limited Release Craft Gin in Blueberry & Vanilla, Chilli & Ginger and its Traditional Batch Gin.

In addition, Eden Mill’s Mixology Project is available in all 74 Aldi stores in Scotland as a “special buy”. The combined brewery and distillery was established in 2012.

Founder Paul Miller said: “The deal with Aldi is a great step forward for our business and, with gin popularity on the rise, we’re looking forward to growing our relationship with Aldi over the coming months to introduce even more shoppers to Scottish craft gin.”

Graham Nicolson, the retailer’s buying director for Scotland, added: “Sourcing the best-quality Scottish products will always be one of our biggest priorities and we’re focused on increasing our range of Scottish products from 350 to 400 over the next two years.

“With a supplier like Eden Mill on board, we’re another step closer to realising that ambition.”

