Former IT operations director opens Aberdeen chocolatier

A new Aberdeen-based chocolate shop has invested a five-figure sum into the start up and renovation of a city centre premises.

Hardy’s Chocolates, on the city’s Rosemount Viaduct, was established by former IT operations director Lisa Thomson and specialises in bespoke and “free-from” products.

Hardy’s has also agreed to become an exclusive stockist of chocolate from a Shetland-based chocolatier. It will be the only shop in the North-east to stock Mirrie Dancers chocolates made by Dave Williams.

