Fishmonger sees products make leap to supermarket

One of Scotland’s oldest fishmongers, which has a royal warrant to supply the Queen, is making its supermarket debut with an initial £60,000 deal to launch in 30 Sainsbury’s stores in Scotland.

Under the deal, RR. Spink & Sons, whose products are available in various high-end foodhalls and delis, will see its hot smoked salmon and hot smoked rainbow trout products hit Sainsbury’s shelves.

The firm was founded in 1715 in Arbroath, still using many of the same techniques today, and it is a major employer in the town with a production facility employing 190, having added 60 workers since last year.

It has also received RSPCA accreditation for its welfare standards, with its rainbow trout all sourced from Loch Etive on the west coast and all its salmon from Scottish companies.

Sales manager Danny Cairney said the firm believes in using the highest-quality sustainable Scottish salmon and trout in all its products.