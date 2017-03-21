Finsbury Food Group to launch Mary Berry cake range

Bakery products supplier Finsbury Food Group is on track to launch a new range of cakes later this year after securing a Mary Berry licence.

The firm, which employs hundreds of workers at its Lightbody business in Hamilton, also outlined investment in new cupcake capability to augment its licensed product range as it posted a 5.3 per cent rise in interim pre-tax profit to £7.9 million.

Group revenues came in at £156.6m, in line with the year before, while the interim dividend rose 7.5 per cent to 1p.

