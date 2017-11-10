Fife vintage specialist supplies props for Paddington film

Fife-based vintage specialist Scaramanga is celebrating after supplying props for the newly released Paddington 2 movie. Two of its large brass padlocks feature in the family film, which opened today in the UK.

It marks the firm’s seventh big movie deal in the past five years. The company, which sells its bags, vintage furniture and homewares online and in its Cupar store, has also been used as a supplier of vintage props for TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Big Brother and Peaky Blinders.

The firm’s founder Carl Morenikeji said: “We’re overjoyed to have seen our products used in seven major movies in just five years and to have two appear in only two months.

“When I founded Scaramanga 11 years ago and named it after a Bond movie character (Christopher Lee’s assassin in The Man With The Golden Gun), I never imagined that by now our reputation for original vintage and antique items, as well as our own bags, would be so good we’d become the first-choice supplier for so many leading movie props buyers.”

In September, the firm saw two of its vintage travel trunks and a range of authentic Indian boxes, tins and leather journals appear in Victoria & Abdul.