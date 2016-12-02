Fierce Beer doubling up after early sales surge

Aberdeen’s only micro-brewery has doubled its projected start-up figures within the first six months of operations.

Fierce Beer, which was established by Dave Grant and David McHardy, has also officially gained its off-sales licence.

To date, the venture has brewed more than 54,000 litres of beer, bottling some 80,000 beer bottles by hand. It is now aiming to increase brewing capacity to 20,000 litres per month.

Gaining its off-sales licence this week, Fierce has launched an online store ahead of Christmas and will also be able to offer brewery tours to the public.

Export sales have increased by 25 per cent in the past six months, and the firm has already sent more than 10,000 bottles to Holland and Belgium.

Grant, the brewer’s managing director, said: “Market demand has been exceptional and we have now secured a contract with Oddbins. We are also in talks with one of the ‘big four’ supermarkets.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook