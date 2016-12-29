Fashion chain Quiz sees record sales after online surge

Quiz, the Glasgow-headquartered womenswear retailer, has reported an 11.8 per cent jump in annual revenues to a record £87.4 million for the year to the end of March.

The “fast fashion” firm, founded by Tarak Ramzan, said online sales surged by a third during the year, helping overall pre-tax profits rise 18 per cent to £5.7m.

Quiz has more than 220 outlets across the UK and Ireland – where it employs some 1,400 people – along with 47 international stores.

READ MORE: Clothing retailer Quiz broadens store network

Ramzan said: “Quiz continues to build momentum in the UK and enjoy positive reactions in our international markets, underpinned by the design, value and style of our products, and we remain excited about the significant growth opportunities across our markets.”

During the year, the firm invested more than £3m in a new automated warehouse facility in Bellshill, which it said would help to support the delivery of the brand’s UK and international growth plans.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook