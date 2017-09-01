Ethical beer brand Brewgooder appoints ‘chief well digger’

Beer brand Brewgooder has named Scott MacDonald as its commercial director and “chief well digger” as it sets its sights on increased distribution across the on and off trades.

Bringing 20 years’ experience in the food and drink industry, MacDonald worked both in-house and as a consultant for firms including AB Inbev and Eden Mill.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Edinburgh-based Brewgooder is produced in partnership with Aberdeenshire’s BrewDog and the profits go towards clean water projects.

MacDonald has been tasked with increasing the brand’s presence in the retail channel and “developing an improved draught offering” to pubs and restaurants. Brewgooder is currently stocked by Asda and has a nationwide on-trade distribution deal with Matthew Clarke.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook