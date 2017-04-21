Estonia gains BrewDog bar in latest EU growth push

Craft beer maker BrewDog has taken the wraps off a new bar in Estonia’s capital city, Tallinn.

The Aberdeenshire brewer, which was recently valued at about £1 billion after a fifth of the business was sold to an American private equity firm, said the latest outpost would sell its signature headliner beers, including Punk IPA and Dead Pony Club, on draft, as well as championing both Estonian and international brewers.

Tallinn marks the next stage in BrewDog’s European expansion, with plans in place to establish a separate distribution network in Germany to grow its presence and promote craft beer across the continent.

Founders James Watt and Martin Dickie also revealed that the bars division now accounts for some £20 million of the firm’s total £75m of revenues.

Watt said: “This new bar is a momentous milestone in the craft beer revolution in Estonia. Tallinn is an exciting city.”

