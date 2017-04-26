Edinburgh hi-fi specialist makes big noise with Moon

One of the most expensive pieces of hi-fi equipment ever to be built was set to receive its first public showing outside North America today, thanks to the efforts of an Edinburgh-based audio distributor.

Renaissance Audio, which has been representing Canadian manufacturer Simaudio’s Moon brand in the UK for almost 20 years, was due to take the wraps off the £120,000-plus amplifier at an event at the Scotch Malt Whisky Society in Leith.

It marks the official UK launch of the hand-crafted “888”, so-named due to its massive power output expressed in watts, with most regular designs pumping out less than a tenth of that amount. In addition to its heady price tag, the component is one of the heaviest ever built at almost 140kg.

Renaissance Audio, which also acts as the UK distributor for a range of US-built turntables, has built a framework of sales, logistics, service support and marketing since taking on the Moon contract.

