Edinburgh Gin toasts Tesco supply deal for liqueurs

Edinburgh Gin has secured its first UK-wide supermarket listing for both its raspberry and rhubarb and ginger liqueurs.

The firm, which was acquired by Tamdhu distiller Ian Macleod last year, said its tipples will be stocked in about 500 Tesco stores around the country.

Stirling Gin is also celebrating after being named Scotland's best new business. Picture: Contributed

Neil Boyd, commercial director at Ian Macleod Distillers, said: “As the portfolio of Edinburgh Gin has expanded, we have worked to secure new listings with UK-wide retailers.”

Tesco liqueurs buyer Kristin Traynor added: “We are excited to be expanding our liqueur range in line with the growing trend around gin and gin-flavoured products.”

• Stirling Gin, created by Bridge of Allan couple June and Cameron McCann, has been named best new business at the inaugural Scottish SME Business Awards.

June McCann said: “The fact that it was a public vote for the winner makes it very special too and it’s lovely to be appreciated for all the hard work we put into the business.”

