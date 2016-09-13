Edinburgh Gin snapped up by Ian Macleod Distillers

Tamdhu distiller Ian Macleod has acquired Spencerfield Spirit Company, owner of the Edinburgh Gin brand.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, follows a long-standing arrangement with Ian Macleod as the exclusive UK distributor of Edinburgh Gin along with Spencerfield’s whisky range – Pig’s Nose, Sheep Dip and The Feathery.

Edinburgh Gin owners Alex and Jane Nicol, who launched the company in 2010, will continue to work with the brands during the transition to their new owner. The acquisition secures all 22 jobs at the business and Ian Macleod said it plans to make further investment in the Spencerfield portfolio.

Leonard Russell, managing director of Ian Macleod, said: “This announcement is great news for both companies and further strengthens our portfolio of premium spirit brands.

“Spencerfield Spirit Company and Ian Macleod Distillers are both family-run businesses, with firm commitments to quality spirit production. Edinburgh Gin will be a great addition to our existing brand portfolio which includes Glengoyne, Tamdhu, Smokehead and Isle of Skye whiskies and Atlantico Rum.”

Alex Nicol added: “The acquisition came along at the right time for Spencerfield Spirit. We have built a solid partnership with Ian Macleod Distillers over the last three years and feel they are in an excellent position to take forward Edinburgh Gin and the Spencerfield Spirit portfolio. We look forward to working with them over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition and to maintain the momentum in growth.”

Production of Edinburgh Gin will continue at its distillery and visitor centre on the city’s Rutland Place, and at its second distillery at The Biscuit Factory in Leith.

Ian Macleod is the tenth-largest Scotch whisky company, selling more than 15 million bottles a year. It has a turnover of £60.5 million and employs 111 people across two distilleries in Glengoyne and Tamdhu and its head office in Broxburn.

