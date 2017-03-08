East Lothian gin distiller cheers plans for new site

NB Distillery, the North Berwick-based venture launched in 2014 by husband and wife Steve and Viv Muir, is to build a new distillery in East Lothian.

The development, which has been given council approval, will allow the craft distiller to expand its gin and vodka production to a 24-hour operation amid “overwhelming demand” from the UK and global markets.

NB is the latest in a string of smaller-sized Scottish drinks firms to unveil plans for new distilleries and breweries as the market for craft spirits and beers booms.

The fledgling East Lothian distiller also plans to offer enthusiasts “luxury tours” of the new site, which will include canapes served by award-winning North Berwick chef JP MacLachlan.

Boss Viv Muir said: “We have an overwhelming demand for our product worldwide which is necessitating major expansion. When visitors come to the new distillery, we want it to feel like you’re coming for a drink and food at our home.”

